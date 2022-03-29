Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

  India   Politics  29 Mar 2022  West Bengal MLAs fight in Assembly over Birbhum
India, Politics

West Bengal MLAs fight in Assembly over Birbhum

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 29, 2022, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2022, 8:28 am IST

Clash erupts between TMC and BJP MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence

BJP MLAs in a scuffle with TMC MLAs during a session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
 BJP MLAs in a scuffle with TMC MLAs during a session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal’s Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and four other BJP MLAs were suspended by Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday after they allegedly exchanged blows with Trinamul Congress MLAs over the Birbhum massacre during an in-House fight that left at least one each from both sides injured.

The four suspended BJP MLAs, other than Mr Adhikari, are chief whip Manoj Tigga of Madarihat, Shankar Ghosh of Siliguri, Dipak Barman of Falakata and Narahori Mahato of Purulia. During the clash, Chinsurah TMC MLA Asit Majumdar accused Mr Adhikari of punching his nose and leaving it bathed in blood.

 

He was taken in an ambulance from the Assembly to SSKM Hospital and was admitted to the Woodburn Ward. Later Mr Tigga, Mr Mahato and three other BJP MLAs -- Lakshman Gharai, Chandana Bauri and Shikha Chatterjee – got themselves admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in the city.

Mr Adhikari said: “Mr Tigga suffered a rib fracture while others need rest because they fell ill. Mr Tigga will be flown to AIIMS in New Delhi on Tuesday morning for better treatment as Apollo wanted to discharge him after chief minister Mamata Banerjee sent cops from Bidhannagar City Police to the hospital.”

The unprecedented incident unfolded in the morning of the last day of the Assembly’s Budget Session when the BJP MLAs held the TMC responsible for the carnage at Rampurhat, questioned the absence of a statement by the chief minister, who is in Darjeeling, and sought a discussion in the House.

 

The Speaker, however, said they did not give any notice for a discussion on the topic before rejecting their demand and cautioned them against disrupting the proceedings of the House. Erupting in protest, the angry BJP MLAs then went to the Well of the House and approached the Speaker.

The TMC MLAs also confronted the BJP MLAs, leading to a war of words and then a clash between the two sides. The Assembly marshals and the security staff, including women personnel, attempted to tackle the two warring sides but became targets.

Later, state urban development minister Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya proposed the five BJP MLAs’ suspension, which the Speaker accepted, and also announced that steps would be taken after looking into the extent of damage of Assembly properties during the clash. Outraged, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

 

Condemning them over the fight, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said: “It was a pre-planned and shameful attack on our MLAs and the security staff, including women, by the BJP which earlier hinted at creating such a bedlam on the last day of the session.”

Mr Adhikari, however, claimed: “The Assembly security staff included cops of the Kolkata Police, who beat our MLAs, including women. They were ganged up by 8-10 TMC MLAs.” The CM later enquired about the fight from Mr Hakim over the phone but told the media in the hills: “I do not know anything about it. You can ask the Speaker because it is his prerogative.”

 

In the evening, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted: “Opposition delegation led by Leader of Opposition @SuvenduWB and suspended MLAs called on Guv today and expressed grave concern at happenings in the WB Assembly today. Denial of discussion of barbarity #Rampurhat violence is undemocratic. Exception was taken to CM stance to take to streets in barbarity #Rampurhat against CBI. Guv Dhankhar assured the delegation that none can be & is above law and in democracy there can be no law of the Ruler. He assured delegation that matter is already engaging his attention.”

Tags: west bengal assembly, birbhum massacre, bjp mla suvendu adhikari
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

Latest From India

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (AFP)

Russian foreign minister Lavrov may visit India this week

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at a school, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India records 1,259 fresh case, 35 more fatalities

Nitin Gadkari (Twitter)

Gadkari says 'strong' Congress is 'vital for democracy in India'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham