Saturday, Mar 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:19 AM IST

India, Politics

Naidu 'U-turn Babu', KCR relies on astrologer: PM Modi in AP, T'gana

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2019, 9:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2019, 9:05 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh with 25 seats and Telangana with 17 figure in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls starting April 11.

Assembly polls will be also held simultaneously in AP where the Naidu-led TDP is in power (Image: ANI)
 Assembly polls will be also held simultaneously in AP where the Naidu-led TDP is in power (Image: ANI)

Telangana: Kickstarting the BJP's poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday targeted the opposition chief ministers of the two states, calling former ally N Chandrababu Naidu 'U-turn Babu' and alleging that K Chandrasekar Rao is under the influence of astrologers. Andhra Pradesh with 25 seats and Telangana with 17 figure in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls starting April 11.

Assembly polls will be also held simultaneously in AP where the Naidu-led TDP is in power. Levelling charges of corruption and dynasty politics against Naidu, Modi said April 11 will usher in the "double engine" of AP's growth -- a BJP government both at the Centre and the state. There was debate going on in AP that there were 'schemes for corruption,' ranging from the creation of the new capital Amravati, the prime minister charged. "The people of Andhra Pradesh know whose coffers are being filled.. when this chowkidar sought accounts, u-turn Babu took a u-turn from AP's growth and walked out from NDA," Modi said addressing a rally in Kurnool. Naidu had snapped ties with the NDA in March last year, accusing the Centre of not honouring the "promised" special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Hitting out at the TDP supremo for getting close to the Congress, Modi said Naidu has "found friends who are on bail," apparently referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi who are on bail in the National Herald case. Modi, who had in the past hit out at Naidu for alleged family politics, said the election should also see the 'son set', and called for a new 'sun rise'. He deliberately stressed on using 'son" to drive home his point on dynasty politics to target the chief minister and his son and state minister Nara Lokesh. Alleging that Naidu's "intent" was not on state's development, Modi sought to reject the chief minister's repeated attacks that his government neglected the state. He accused Naidu of pasting state government 'stickers' on Central schemes. "For sure, I could have done more work. I just required the cooperation of the state government.

I made all efforts from my side, but the person who is running the government (Naidu), his intention is not Andhra Pradesh's development," Modi said. Asking the people of Telangana to vote for a "new Bharat" where the people of the state will also benefit, Modi said the citizens in the country were moving forward sans any fear as the 'chowkidar' has been 'alert.' Addressing a rally in Mahbubnagar, Modi took a swipe at the Telangana chief minister for the delay in forming the cabinet after securing a massive win last year, saying the latter must have been influenced by some astrologer. K Chandrasekar Rao is said to be a firm believer in rituals and astrology. Modi also described Rao as the "face" of dynastic and appeasement politics.

Targeting Rao, the prime minister alleged he took some decisions based on the advice of astrologers. The swiftness Rao showed in advancing assembly polls ahead of its schedule was only matched by a long delay in formation of full-fledged Cabinet bringing governance in the state to a standstill, Modi said. "The reason behind this may be some astrologer." "You tell me whether the people of Telangana will decide the future of Telangana or an astrologer?" he asked. Rao, who led his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to a decisive victory in the assembly polls in December, was sworn as chief minister along with one minister on December 13, but expanded the cabinet more than two months later on February 19. Modi claimed Rao advanced the polls as he feared defeat. "If it were to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha, he would have "sunk" as "stars of Modi will shine in April-May". "Based on a suggestion of astrologer, both elections were delinked", the prime minister said, adding had the assembly and Lok Sabha elections been conducted simultaneously, a huge expenditure could have been avoided. 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

Tags: narendra modi, n chandrababu naidu, k chandrasekar rao

Latest From India

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during the campaigning in Yamunanagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Congress promises sops, tax credits for jobs creation

The Congress is contesting the 14 constituencies without any formal poll alliance even though the rival BJP-led alliance has accused the party of having a covert understanding with the ‘communal’ AIUDF.

Congress divived on tieup, to contest all Assam seats

Union Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

Jaitley terms Oppn allinace recipe for chaos, circus

Hardik Patel (Photo: File)

Gujarat HC spoils Hardik’s plan to contest LS poll

MOST POPULAR

1

Never too old to break the stereotypes

2

Railways in soup over tea cups with 'main bhi chowkidaar' slogan

3

Messi receives 'Best goal ever' trophy

4

Will break fingers pointed at us: UP BJP candidate's open threat

5

Argentina striker Higuain hangs up his boots

more

Editors' Picks

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

Mere Pyare Prime Minister poster and Sadhguru.

Makers of 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' to host special screening for Sadhguru

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham