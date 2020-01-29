Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020 | Last Update : 02:06 AM IST

India, Politics

Nitish opposes govt’s tweaking of NPR format

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jan 29, 2020, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2020, 1:55 am IST

Last month while speaking in the state Assembly, he had opposed the NRC and said that the “exercise would not be implemented in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the Central government should continue with the old format of the National Population Register (NPR) that was used in 2011 to avoid confusion.

Mr Kumar who is the JD(U)’s national president and had been running a coalition government with the BJP, said that his party would request the government to consider dropping fresh columns seeking birth details of parents.

“The NPR has been there since 2011 but all of us believe that adding questions about parents’ birth details are likely to create confusion. Several people in our country are not aware of their parent’s birth details. The government should consider using the old format,” Mr Kumar told reporters in Patna.

Political parties, who have dubbed the NPR as the first step towards National Register of Citizens (NRC), have been of the view that the government may use it in the future while implementing a pan-India NRC.

Last month while speaking in the state Assembly, he had opposed the NRC and said that the “exercise would not be implemented in Bihar. The Prime Minister has also clarified about the issue”.

His categorical statement on the issue of the NRC had caused unease among a few BJP leaders who have been urging the Centre to implement the exercise across the
country.

On Tuesday, he also expressed concerns over the ongoing nationwide protests on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the matter is in the Supreme Court and “people who have doubt should wait for the court to hear the petition about the issue and decide”.  

Tags: nitish kumar, national population register

Latest From India

Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Sandhu named India’s envoy to US, Sringla FS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honour during the Annual Prime Minister’s NCC Rally 2020 at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, in New Delhi, Tuesday. DG NCC Lt. Gen. Rajeev Chopra is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Brought CAA to correct historical injustice: PM Modi

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengal gov shown black flags, driven out of CU

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Centre ready for talks with Ulfa group, urges Paresh to respond

MOST POPULAR

1

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

2

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

3

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

4

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

5

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham