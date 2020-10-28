Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

  India   Politics  28 Oct 2020  India challenged by reckless aggression on northern borders: Rajnath tells US
India, Politics

India challenged by reckless aggression on northern borders: Rajnath tells US

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Oct 28, 2020, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2020, 2:39 pm IST

Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defense Secretary Esper held 2+2 dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI)
  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: With the country involved in a six month military stand-off with China, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told US that India is "challenged by reckless aggression on our northern borders."

"In the area of defense we are challenged by reckless aggression on our northern borders," Singh said in his opening remarks during the two-plus-two dialogue with US, as per the transcript released by the US State department.

 

Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T Esper held two-plus-two dialogue.

India and US on Tuesday signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-spatial Cooperation (BECA) which takes the military cooperation between the two countries to the next level. BECA will allow sharing of military grade geo-spatial data in real time to India by US which will be help Indian military to launch precise  missiles and drone strikes. The signing of the agreement is also a strategic signal to China. As per the experts, BECA will also allow India to buy armed drones from US which will be fed with the data. The current conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has underlined the importance of armed drones during a war.

 

Later on during a joint press conference, Mr Singh said  that India and US military to military cooperation is progressing well.

Mr Singh said that signing of BECA by India and US is a significant achievement.

He said during the meeting both sides shared assessment of the security situation across the Indo Pacific. "In that process, we reaffirmed our commitment to peace, stability and prosperity of all countries in this region. We also agreed that upholding the rules based international order, respecting the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the international seas and upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states are essential," said Mr Singh. He said India and US defence cooperation is intended to further these objectives. Mr Singh said that both sides welcomed Australia joining the forthcoming trilateral (India, US, and Japan) naval exercise Malabar.

 

"During the meeting today, we have had comprehensive discussions on key aspects of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We considered the major challenges we face," said Mr Singh.

He said that liaison officer's at each other's establishments could be leveraged to enhance our information sharing architecture.

 ''In today's meeting we also explored probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries, including our neighbourhood and beyond. We have convergence of views on a number of such proposals and will take those forward," said Mr Singh. Defence minister said that he welcome the acceptance of "our request for cooperation in the advanced field of maritime domain awareness." Both sides agreed to comprehend the requirements and initiate processes for joint development of requisite systems and expertise, he said.

 

BECA is last of the four basic agreements which US signs with its close  strategic and defence allies. US and India have already signed three other foundation agreements which are General Security Of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA),

Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA).

Tags: rajnath singh, s jaishankar, michael pompeo, mark t esper, two-plus-two dialogue, beca, china border

Latest From India

Indian army soldiers are seen near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and government security forces at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district on the outskirts of Srinagar on October 28, 2020. (AFP)

Army renews ‘shun gun, pursue studies’ appeal to Kashmiri youth on Infantry Day

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath addresses an election campaign meeting in Badnawar constituency ahead of assembly bypolls, Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

MP by-elections: Nath, Diggy threatening govt staff, says Shivraj

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

Hizbul chief, 17 others designated terrorists under UAPA

Students during a protest rally in Kolkata over the gangrape of a 19 year old Dalit girl in hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. — PTI photo

Allahabad court to monitor probe into Hathras rape and murder

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham