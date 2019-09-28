Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

India, Politics

Imran Khan's nuclear threat is brinksmanship: India responds to Pak PM

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 9:12 am IST

During his speech, Khan suggested that nuclear-armed Pak may not choice if conventional war breaks out between both nations.

In a befitting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Friday at the United Nation, India said Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 In a befitting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Friday at the United Nation, India said Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: In a befitting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Friday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India while exercising its right of reply said Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship.

“PM Imran Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship not statesmanship,” Vidisha Maitra, first Secretary Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations backed MEA's statement saying it is India's right to reply.

Referring to Imran Khan’s invite to UN observers to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan, Maitra asked: “Can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN?”

During his UN speech, Imran Khan suggested that nuclear-armed Pakistan may not have much of a choice if a conventional war were to break out between Pakistan and India which he described as a country seven-times its size. “What choice would I have… I will fight,” he said.

"My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end it will consequence far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It's not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong you hope for the best but prepare for the worst," Khan said.

In a sharp riposte to Khan’s speech, Maitra asked: “Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?”

First Secretary MEA Vidisha Maitra said that Pakistan's "virulent reaction" over the abrogation of Article 370 depicts that "those who thrive on conflict never welcome the ray of peace".

She said, "I take the floor to exercise India's right of reply to the statement made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Every word spoken from the podium of this august Assembly, it is believed, carries the weight of history."

"Unfortunately, what we heard from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was a callous portrayal of the world in binary terms. Us vs Them; Rich vs Poor; North vs South; Developed Vs Developing; Muslims vs Others. A script that fosters divisiveness at the United Nations. Attempts to sharpen differences and stir up hatred are simply put - hate speech," she continued.

While Pakistan representative was seen carefully taking notes, Maitra addressed Prime Minister with his full name, Imran Khan Niazi.

"Pakistan's virulent reaction to the removal of an outdated and temporary provision that was hindering development and integration of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir stems from the fact that those who thrive on conflict never welcome the ray of peace," she added.

Tags: india, pakistan, imran khan, un, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

On the submarine's commissioning, Rajnath said, 'It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines.' (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath takes dig at Pak, says Imran going door-to-door around world

Imran Khan's maiden speech to the UN General Assembly went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-20-minute time limit that leaders are expected to adhere. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan's maiden UNGA speech exceeds time limit

'When I meet Ajit I will ask him the reason for his extreme decision,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Clueless: Sharad Pawar reacts to nephew Ajit's resignation as MLA

In a tweet, Swaraj’s husband said that their daughter Bansuri Swaraj visited Salve and presented him with Re 1 coin. (Photo: Twitter)

Daughter fulfils last wish of Sushma Swaraj, says husband

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

2

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

3

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

4

Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road; see video

5

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham