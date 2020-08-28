Saturday, Aug 29, 2020 | Last Update : 12:11 AM IST

  India   Politics  28 Aug 2020  Shashi Tharoor a 'guest artist' in Congress: KPCC working president K Suresh
India, Politics

Shashi Tharoor a 'guest artist' in Congress: KPCC working president K Suresh

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2020, 6:08 pm IST

Former KPCC President and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan had also taken a dig at Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was among the "group of 23" that wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul, has come under attack from some leaders in Kerala, with a senior MP calling him a "guest artist" and asking him to follow party policies.

Hitting out at Tharoor, KPCC working president and the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Kodikkunnil Suresh on Friday said everybody in the party should work according to its policies and programmes.

 

"Shashi Tharoor is certainly not a politician. He came to the Congress party as a guest artist. He is still continuing in the party like a guest artist," said Suresh, who represents Mavelikara constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Taking a dig at Tharoor, the former union minister also said "Tharoor may be a global citizen", but he should not think that he can take any decision or say anything according to his will.

"Ultimately, he should follow the party (policies and programmes)", Suresh told reporters here in response to a query.

His statement came a day after Tharoor said that it is the duty of all to work together in the interest of the Congress once the party chief has stated that the matter is "behind us".

 

"Ive been silent for 4 days on recent events in @INCIndia because once the Congress President says the issue is behind us, it is the duty of all of us to work together constructively in the interests of the Party," Tharoor tweeted on Thursday.

"I urge all my colleagues to uphold this principle & end the debate," he said in the tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, former KPCC President and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan had also taken a dig at Tharoor over the issue, calling him a "global citizen".

Leaders in the Congress' state unit are also upset with Tharoor over his open support to the Centre's move to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for 50 years to Adani Enterprises.

 

"The people want the airport. It's some politicians who are opposed to it," Tharoor had said while all political parties in Kerala, barring the BJP, opposed the Centre's decision to give the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises on lease.

 

Tags: shashi tharoor, indian national congress, kerala congress

