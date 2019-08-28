Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 06:42 PM IST

Country heading towards presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee

Published : Aug 28, 2019, 5:51 pm IST
Accusing BJP of indulging in horse-trading, she said that the saffron party's next target was West Bengal.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that the country was heading towards a presidential form of government.

"One government, one leader, one party. I presume we are heading towards a presidential form of government. All other parties are being fragmented. When Karnataka government fell, no one said anything," she said while addressing a gathering organised to observe the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, the party's student wing.

"They say they will capture Bengal too. I will see how that happens. You are buying votes to win elections after elections...", Banerjee said.

In connection with the Narada and Sarada scams, the TMC supremo said if she was sent behind the bars, she will look at it as a "freedom struggle".

"We are not scared of any investigative agency. They will call one person today and another tomorrow. If I go to jail, I will look at it as a freedom struggle," Banerjee asserted.

She said that ever since Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been no news of whereabouts of former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who have been allegedly put under house arrest.

"If there was any all-party meeting, we would have kept our views. It was nothing like that which could not be sorted out. Today starting from Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, we do not know where they are," Banerjee remarked.

