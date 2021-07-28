Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

  India   Politics  28 Jul 2021  Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks
India, Politics

Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jul 28, 2021, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2021, 10:32 am IST

The visit is likely to be watched closely by both China and India’s time-tested friend Russia

India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI
 India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI

New Delhi: US secretary of state Antony J. Blinken, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, will be holding talks on Wednesday with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on key issues like the Afghanistan situation in the context of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, cooperation within the four-nation Quad and the situation in the Indo-Pacific as well as at the Sino-Indian border in the wake of China’s military assertiveness. The battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, including the supply of vaccines to India by the US, and the deepening of defence ties between the two nations will also come up. Mr Blinken will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet national security adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

The visit is likely to be watched closely by both China and India’s time-tested friend Russia. This will be Mr Blinken’s first visit to India after assuming office and will be the latest in a series of high-level visits from the Biden administration -- after the visits by US defence secretary Lloyd Austin in March, and special envoy on climate change John Kerry in April. From the Indian side, Mr Jaishankar also visited the US in May.

 

On the situation in Afghanistan, India is expected to discuss the implications of the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and emphasise the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terror havens. The security situation in the Indo-Pacific and the need to deepen the cooperation within the Quad will also feature prominently. But it is the cooperation in the field of vaccine production and also the supply of vaccines to India which is expected to be perhaps the most important part of the discussions, given the Covid second wave that ravaged India this summer.

On vaccines, India will push for ensuring open and consistent supply chains for materials and items needed for making vaccines, as it ramps up both for domestic vaccination and as for global supplies thereafter, sources earlier said. India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases.

 

The sources had earlier said that “in the defence domain, both sides are expected to explore ways and means to deepen their collaboration” and that “this will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and defence transfers and technologies”. Sources said these will be covered in greater detail at the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the foreign and defence ministers’ level due in the US later this year.

The United States had earlier said it would raise human rights issues with India, which is not expected to shy away from this discussion but rather take it head-on. Giving the Indian perspective, sources earlier said issues like human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective, and that India was proud of its achievements in both domains and was always glad to share its experiences. The sources had also pointed out that as a long-standing pluralistic society, India was open to engaging those who now recognise the value of diversity.

 

Tags: us secretary of state antony j. blinken, external affairs minister s. jaishankar, afghanistan, pakistan-sponsored terrorism, four-nation quad, narendra modi, ajit doval, us defence secretary lloyd austin, 2+2 ministerial dialogue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a government vaccination centre in Mirzapur. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 43,645 COVID-19 cases, 640 deaths

Modi later said the Congress was not allowing Parliament to run and he asked his party members to “expose this behaviour of the Opposition parties in front of the media and the public

Pegasus row: Opposition stalls Parliament for sixth day

Mr Sarma said: “The approach of the Central government has consistently been that inter-state disputes can be resolved only with the cooperation of the states concerned and that the Centre acts only as a facilitator for an amicable settlement of the dispute in the spirit of mutual understanding.” — DC file photo

Will not concede an inch of Assam land: Sarma

While Mizoram wants it to be along the inner line notified in 1875, which Mizo tribes feel is part of their historical homeland, Assam wants it to be demarcated according to district demarcation done much later. — Representational image/PTI

Assam-Mizo dispute hangs fire for decades

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham