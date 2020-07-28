Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 | Last Update : 01:06 AM IST

  India   Politics  28 Jul 2020  Shivraj functions from hospital bed, reviews law and order, pandemic situation
India, Politics

Shivraj functions from hospital bed, reviews law and order, pandemic situation

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 28, 2020, 12:11 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2020, 12:11 am IST

Chouhan chaired a high level official meetings through video conferencing

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. PTI photo
  Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. PTI photo

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, on Monday functioned from his hospital bed to discharge his duties through video conferencing.

Chouhan, whose samples tested positive for coronavirus for the second time on Monday, reviewed law and order and then pandemic situation in the state at high level official meetings through video conferencing in the afternoon, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said here.

He was henceforth likely to function from his hospital room by taking video conferencing route.

Interestingly, the chief minister delegated his power to three of his ministerial colleagues, Narottam Mishra, Viswas Sarang and Prabhuram Choudhury, to take responsibility of governance jointly in his absence soon after he got him admitted to a Covid-19 designated hospital here after testing positive for the virus on Saturday.

Mr Chouhan would avoid signing files during his hospitalization period, sources indicated.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarang told reporters that all the parameters of the chief minister were found normal.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress has taken a jibe at the chief minister for granting visits of people to him in his hospital room and discharging his duties from there, saying that he was violating the hospital rules.

“It is a publicity stunt by the chief minister. He should not allow visits of other people to him in his room in the hospital at this stage”, Congress spokesman here J P Dhanopia said.

coronavirus in madhya pradesh, cm shivraj singh chouhan
India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

