Sunday, Jul 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

India, Politics

'Is it sex when mother kisses her son?' Ex-Bihar CM defends Azam Khan's remark

ANI
Published : Jul 28, 2019, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2019, 3:02 pm IST

The SP leader had created a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against Rama Devi.

Nawada: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan whose sexist remark against BJP MP Rama Devi inside Parliament drew widespread criticism, has now found the support of Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Manjhi, however, seems to have stoked another controversy with his bizarre comment, made in defence of the SP leader.

"When a brother and sister meet, they kiss. Does it equal sex? A mother kisses her son and the son kisses his mother. Is that sex? Azam Khan's statement is misinterpreted. So, he should apologize but not resign," Manjhi told ANI.

The SP leader had created a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against Rama Devi when she was presiding over the debate on the triple talaq bill this Thursday in the Lok Sabha.

Despite several BJP MPs seeking an apology from Khan for his remarks, he has not apologised and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary.
Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has assured the House that he will take a decision shortly after consulting leaders of various parties.

Tags: rama devi, azam khan, jitan ram manjhi
Location: India, Bihar

