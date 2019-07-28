Sunday, Jul 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

India, Politics

K'taka crisis: Speaker disqualifies all 14 rebel MLAs day before trust vote

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 28, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2019, 12:25 pm IST

Karnataka Speaker also urged all the MLAs to appear for the confidence motion on Monday.

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified all the 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified all the 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A day before BJP state chief Yediyurappa’s floor test, Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified all the 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs.

Congress lawmakers including Shrimant Patil, Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, H Vishwanath, ST Somashekhar were stripped off as MLAs of Karnataka Assembly.

"The disqualified MLAs cannot fight elections until the expiry of the term of the 15th assembly," said Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

Karnataka Speaker said that Yediyurappa asked him to oversee vote of confidence on Monday. He also urged all the MLAs to appear for the confidence motion.

Talking to media, Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said: “Where have we reached? The way I am pressurised to deal with current political developments, being a speaker, it has pushed me into a sea of depression.”

On Thursday, the Speaker had disqualified three JD(S) lawmakers. Sunday's disqualifications bring down the strength of the House to 209, and the majority mark slides to 105 - a number the BJP currently has.

Tags: karnataka crisis, congress, jd(s), mlas, rebels
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Security personnel were posted outside the four locations during the raids. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: NIA raids locations of 4 businessmen in Baramulla

Raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were underway on Sunday at locations of four businessmen in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, sources said. (Photo: ANI)

NIA raids 4 locations in J&K over cross-border funding

PM Modi also talked about India's ambitious lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan 2 and cheered its success. (Photo: File)

Mann Ki Baat: Development powerful than terror, says PM on Kashmir

'You could also know your future by a sacred cow, who nods its head in agreement,' Robert Vadra said. (Photo: Facebook)

Robert Vadra posts on social media about cow that can predict future!

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple usually hears “confidential conversations” on Siri recordings

2

Family of former Prez A P J Abdul Kalam launches plantation drive to make India green

3

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez APJ Abdul Kalam on 4th death anniversary

4

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

5

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham