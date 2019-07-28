Sunday, Jul 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:08 AM IST

India, Politics

India will never compromise its data sovereignty: Ravi Shankar Prasad

ANI
Published : Jul 28, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2019, 9:59 am IST

He also touched upon the subject of 5G ecosystem and said his vision of India includes the creation of Indian patents in 5G technology.

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad added that the government will make efforts to make the country one of world's largest centre of data analysis. (Photo: ANI)
 Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad added that the government will make efforts to make the country one of world's largest centre of data analysis. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said "India will never compromise its data sovereignty" and added that the government will make efforts to make the country one of world's largest centre of data analysis.

"I am keen that India must become a big centre of data, data analysis, data refinery, data innovation, safety and security. Our data protection law is work-in-progress, we will make a robust data protection law," he said at the curtain raiser event of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 on Saturday.

He also touched upon the subject of 5G ecosystem and said his vision of India includes the creation of Indian patents in fifth-generation (5G) technology.

The Union Minister invited leading brands, innovators, academia and the policymakers to participate in IMC 2019 which will be held between October 14-16 this year.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, technology, data, sovereignty, 5g
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Azam Khan is not only a land mafia but a 420 (cheat) as well,' Som said. (Photo: File)

Azam Khan is 'land mafia', cheat: BJP MLA Sangeet Som

The incident took place on Friday evening near Bhogal bus stand. (Photo: Representational)

Police suspects stabbing of woman in Bhogal was fallout of unreciprocated love

A Vistara Airline parked at the Mumbai airport here was dented after an empty baggage container of another airline, propelled by gusty wind accidentally rolled off and hit the starboard side of one of its engines, an official statement from the airline said. (Representational Image)

Baggage container rolls off in wind, hits parked Vistara aircraft in Mumbai

In the first phase, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet with the ambassadors and consulate generals. (Photo: File)

AP govt to hold mega conference to attract investments

MOST POPULAR

1

Family of former Prez A P J Abdul Kalam launches plantation drive to make India green

2

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez APJ Abdul Kalam on 4th death anniversary

3

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

4

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

5

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham