Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

  India   Politics  28 Jun 2022  Big SC relief to Sena rebels, get time till July 11 to reply
India, Politics

Big SC relief to Sena rebels, get time till July 11 to reply

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Jun 28, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2022, 7:06 am IST

The court directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the protection of life and property of the rebel MLAs and their families

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. (PTI)
  Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. (PTI)

New Delhi: Giving major relief to the 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs threatened with disqualification, the Supreme Court on Monday extended till July 11 the time to reply to the notices for disqualification issued to them by deputy speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal, to which they were asked to respond by 5.30 pm on Monday, and directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the protection of life and property of the rebel MLAs and their families.

Virtually putting in abeyance the disqualification proceedings initiated by the deputy speaker, who had issued the notice on June 25, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala sought the response of the deputy speaker and others on the petitions filed by rebel leader Eknath Shinde and others separately.

The court gave five days’ time to the deputy speaker and others to file their reply and five days to the petitioner rebel MLAs to file their rejoinder as the apex court posted the matter for further consideration on July 12. The court said that all the responses should be put on record through affidavits.

In an observation that indicated that the going was not smooth for the deputy speaker and that the court felt that he acted in an undue haste in initiating disqualification proceedings against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Justice Surya Kant said: “At time times, undue haste gives unavoidable inferences.”

In an attempt to forestall any move that may see the Uddhav Thackeray government being ousted in a floor test forced by the rebel MLAs along with the BJP, senior lawyer Devdutt Kamat urged the court to embargo any such possibility of the convening of an Assembly session, but Justice Surya Kant said: “We can’t pass orders on presumptions and apprehensions. Let us not create a situation for which there is no foundation today.”

As senior lawyers Abhishek “Manu” Singhvi, Rajeev Dhavan and Devdutt Kamat sought to impress upon the court not to pass any interim order to stop the deputy Speaker from going ahead with the disqualification proceedings and referred to different judgments of the apex court, including the authoritative text Parliamentary Practices and Procedures by Kaul and Shakdher, Justice Surya Kant said they did not want these petitions to become infructuous with the deputy speaker going ahead with the proceedings.

As the lawyers for the deputy speaker and others argued that the courts have consistently refrained from interfering in the proceedings initiated by the Speaker/deputy speaker till the final orders, Justice Surya Kant said that in none of the cases cited before the court there was a no-trust motion initiated against the Speaker/deputy speaker.

Senior lawyer Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Mr Shinde and other rebel MLAs, urged the court to stay the disqualification notice, saying that they were subsequent to the no-trust notice given by the rebel MLAs against the deputy speaker on June 21. He cited a 2016 ruling of the apex court relating to a power play in Arunachal Pradesh, also known as the Nebam Rabia judgment, in his support, saying once a non-trust motion is pending against the Speaker, he cannot take up any other proceedings without placing the no-trust motion before the Assembly.

 He said the deputy speaker’s action in issuing notice and initiating disqualification proceedings was contrary to the substantive law laid down by the top court in the 2016 Constitution Bench judgment and in breach of the principles of natural justice.

However, this was contested by Mr Singhvi, who said the 2016 ruling in the Nebam Rabia case has no applicability in the Maharashtra imbroglio.

Tags: eknath shinde, maharashtra vikas aghadi (mva)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with USA President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, at G-7 Summit, in Germany. (PTI Photo)

At G-7, Modi in clean energy push for poor

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai. Enforcement Directorate summoned Raut in connection with a land scam case, on Monday, June 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning in money laundering case

TRS Working President and state IT, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was present, along with party MPs, when Sinha filed his nomination for the top post. (File image/Twitter)

TRS to support Yashwant Sinha in Presidential poll

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha files his nomination papers for presidential election in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Yashwant Sinha files nomination for Presidential poll

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham