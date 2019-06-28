Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

‘Unaware’ of basic procedures: TDP slams Jagan Reddy over notice to Naidu

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to Naidu's residence. The demolition of the hall was carried out on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is 'unaware' of basic procedures. (Photo: ANI)
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is "unaware" of basic procedures.

Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) served a notice to the TDP chief to vacate his current official residence.

Denouncing the same, TDP leader Panchumarthi Anuradha said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy is unaware of basic procedures...the issue is pending in court. How can he issue notices like this, this is all cruel politics."

"The panchayat's approval for the house in Amaravati was given in 2008 when Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister (father of current Chief Minister). We also have approval under the River Conservation Act as well," added Anuradha.

Another TDP leader K Srinivasulu said the decision shows Jagan Reddy's "vengeful attitude."

"Jaganmohan Reddy's vengeful attitude is being observed by the people," the former minister said.

Echoing similar sentiments, TDP leader Ashok Babu said, "It has been proved that it is a vindictive action. I think there is a court order against vacating the residence and whatever the verdict will be we will oblige."

While serving the notice, APCRDA asked Naidu and his family to give an explanation within one week.

Last week, Jagan Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to Naidu's residence. The demolition of the hall was carried out on Tuesday.

He had also ordered the withdrawal of security of Naidu's son Nara Lokesh.

