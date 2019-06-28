Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

India, Politics

Law is same for everyone: Kamal Nath on Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest

ANI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 8:52 am IST

The case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court. He is currently under judicial custody till July 7.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday congratulated the state police for taking action against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and stated that law is same for everyone. (Photo: File)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday congratulated the state police for taking action against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and stated that law is same for everyone. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday congratulated the state police for taking action against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and stated that law is same for everyone.

Taking about the incident, Kamal Nath told media here, "It is really saddening that a BJP leader behaves in such a manner, I congratulate police for taking action. Law is same for everyone."

Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer on Wednesday. The case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court. He is currently under judicial custody till July 7.

Tags: kamal nath, bhopal, akash vijayvargiya, kailash vijayvargiya, bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

The farmers raised slogans against the Kumaraswamy government and demanded an instant solution for their problems. (Photo: ANI)

Farmers in K’taka hold protest during Kumaraswamy's 'Janatha Darshan' program

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy. (Photo: PTI)

Govt must improve condition of hospitals: TMC

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: File)

Telangana TDP, Congress leaders join saffron fold

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

Parliament diary: TMC members happy over RS chairman’s ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan

MOST POPULAR

1

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

2

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

3

History behind the iconic Pride flag

4

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

5

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham