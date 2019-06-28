Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, Politics

B’luru water crisis: K’taka govt to ban construction of apartments for 5 yrs

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 3:41 pm IST

Deputy CM said, 'Govt mulls a five-year ban on construction of multi-storeyed residential buildings in view of acute water crisis in state.'

The builders sell the apartments to families without assuring them of water availability, he said. (Representational Image)
 The builders sell the apartments to families without assuring them of water availability, he said. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is contemplating a five-year ban on construction of multi-storeyed residential buildings in view of the acute water crisis in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he also alleged failure of the builders to provide water to those dwelling in apartments. The builders sell the apartments to families without assuring them of water availability, he said.

When the water sources go dry, the apartment dwellers depend on tankers, and the water supplied through the tankers allegedly cause water-borne and skin diseases, he said.

Due to water scarcity, deliberations were on to ban the construction of apartments in the city for the next five years, Parameshwara said. The government would soon convene a meeting of all the builders and developers to seek their opinion on the issue to take a final call, he said.

The deputy chief minister said he has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to make sure that the apartments have functional sewage treatment plants. Stating that the Cauvery fifth stage water supply project was in progress, Parameshwara said it would be inadequate to meet the water requirements of the city.

Hence, officials have been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to bring water from Linganamakki dam in Shivamogga district, around 400 km from Bengaluru, near coastal Karnataka.

"I have heard of opposition to this project (water from Linganamakki) too. Once the DPR is ready, we will examine the pros and cons of the project," he said.

Tags: karnataka, water crisis, bengaluru, ban, construction
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

'Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

Despite all the measures, manual scavenging is still prevalent across the country. (Photo: Representational)

3 manual scavengers dies in septic tanks filled with faeces of pigs in Tamil Nadu

In his confession, Kalaskar said in August 2016, there was a meeting in Belgaum where the names of people working against Hinduism were listed. During that meeting, Gauri Lankesh’s name came up and it was decided that she has to be killed. (Photo: File)

Gauri Lankesh murder was code named 'event', says alleged killer

Kondagaon MLA Markam succeeds Baghel, who said last week that he has asked Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he has his hands full as the chief minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rahul appoints legislator Mohan Markam as head of Cong's Chhattisgarh unit

MOST POPULAR

1

Dhoni vs Sarfaraz: Twitterati argue over better wicket-keeper

2

RHA TrueConnect review: Audio that puts Apple AirPods to shame

3

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch

4

Google rolls out auto-delete controls for location history

5

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham