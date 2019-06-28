Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

BJP plans to take 'Mann Ki Baat' programme to more people

Modi is also looking forward to discussing public insights in his upcoming episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is resuming from June 30 at 11 am. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Enthused by stunning performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to more people this time by making special arrangements and utilising all possible means.

'Mann Ki Baat' programme is resuming from June 30 at 11 am.

In order to ensure that more and more people listen to Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, the party cadres at all levels have been directed to ensure better facilities like big screens and better radio sets so that more people get attracted to the programme.

Many BJP leaders have also planned to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' programme by sitting with the people and party workers.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said: "Mann Ki Baat' programme is a part of BJP's annual event. On the direction of the party's national president Amit Shah, we are taking this programme to all booths in an effective manner."

Modi is also looking forward to discussing public insights in his upcoming episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. He has asked everyone to share his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to the public.

This will be the first episode of 'Mann ki Baat' after Modi assumed office for the second time.

The final episode of the last season was aired on February 24 and the programme was later discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections.

