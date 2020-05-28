Thursday, May 28, 2020 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

65th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

159,054

967

Recovered

67,930

181

Deaths

4,542

8

Maharashtra56948179181897 Tamil Nadu185459909136 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat152057549938 Rajasthan79474566178 Madhya Pradesh72613927313 Uttar Pradesh69913991182 West Bengal41921578289 Andhra Pradesh3245213359 Bihar300680014 Karnataka249379347 Punjab2106191840 Telangana2098132163 Jammu and Kashmir192185426 Odisha16608877 Haryana138183818 Kerala10885558 Assam832884 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, Politics

BJP to hold digital rallies to mark one year of PM Modi's second term

PTI
Published : May 28, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2020, 3:51 pm IST

BJP president JP Nadda will also address the party workers through Facebook Live on this occasion.

File image of Prime Minister of Narendra Modi. (ANI)
 File image of Prime Minister of Narendra Modi. (ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP is going to hold a month-long campaign staring from June to mark the first anniversary of the Modi 2.0 government and will hold digital rallies in all districts across the country, its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said.

Underlining that the party stood with the general public in the fight against COVID-19, Yadav said the party workers distributed 19 crore food packets and more than 4 crore packets of ration across the country.

Addressing a press conference via video conference, he said, "Amid the corona crisis the BJP workers were on the ground. They were serving people in all 909 organisational districts across the country and providing them all necessary help."

Besides food, the party workers also distributed more than 5 crore masks, made people aware Aarogya Setu app, motivated them to contribute in PM Cares fund.

Talking about the first anniversary of the Modi 2.0 government, Yadav said, "The party will hold digital rallies across the country and its all seven wings will also hold 500 digital rallies in their respective fields."

BJP president JP Nadda will also address the party workers through Facebook Live on this occasion, he said.

The party will reach out to people with a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about self-reliant India, achievements of the government, and will distribute them in ten crore families, Yadav said.

When asked about upcoming Bihar elections, Yadav, who is also party's in-charge for the state, said it is for the Election Commission to decide when and how polls should be held.

"As far as the BJP is concerned, the party has been preparing for the elections and will use new technologies for campaigning and communicating with the people," he said.

Tags: bhupendra yadav, bharatiya janata party ( bjp), modi government 2.0, 6 years of bjp government

Latest From India

Former BJP Himachal chief Rajeev Bindal. (Facebook)

Himachal BJP chief resigns over state health department scam

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Chidambaram slams Modi government over discontinuation of RBI Bonds scheme

Representational image.

Uttar Pradesh: Two guest workers commit suicide after returning to their villages

File image of NCP spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik.

MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its full term, says Nawab Malik

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham