‘Rahul’s decision to quit suicidal, walking into BJP's trap’: RJD's Lalu

Patna: Imprisoned Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit following the devastating loss in the recent Lok Sahba polls, is “suicidal”, according to reports. Congress this time has won only 52 seats out of the total of 542 parliamentary seats while the PM Modi led NDA won 352.

“Rahul’s offer to resign is suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India,” the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, who is serving a jail term in Ranchi in a fodder scam case, wrote in The Telegraph.

Lalu’s RJD, which is now being led by his son, Tejashwi Yadav was decimated in the state, failing to get even one out of the state’s 40 parliamentary seats. The party which contested on 19 seats in alliance with Congress, HAM(S), VIP and RLSP, posted its worst performance ever since its inception in 1997 after breaking out of the Janata Dal.

The RJD leader in his analysis wrote that Rahul Gandhi resigning would amount to walking into the BJP trap. “The moment someone beyond the Gandhi-Nehru family replaces Rahul, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah brigade will paint the new leader as ‘puppet’ remotely controlled by Rahul and Sonia Gandhi…why should Rahul give such opportunity t his political detractors,” Prasad wrote.

He said the entire Opposition should take collective responsibility and introspect what went wrong.

