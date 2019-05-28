Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 08:05 PM IST

India, Politics

Mamata to attend Modi's swearing-in

ANI
Published : May 28, 2019, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 7:46 pm IST

Modi will be sworn in for a second term as prime minister on Thursday at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

‘I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program, we thought of attending it,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program, we thought of attending it,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had a bitter spat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, has been invited to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, which she has accepted.

"I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program, we thought of attending it. Yes, I will go," she told media here on Tuesday.

The two leaders had indulged in a war of words during the campaign period in the run-up to the elections, in which the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool territory in West Bengal by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 42.

The TMC's victory was reduced from 34 in 2014 to 22 in 2019.

Modi will be sworn in for a second term as the prime minister on Thursday at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Tags: mamata banerjee, swearing-in, pm modi, 2019 lok sabha elections, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

DMK chief MK Stalin, whose party led the UPA alliance including Congress in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday batted for the continuance of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president. (Photo: File)

MK Stalin urges Rahul to continue as Congress president

A 10-month-old baby was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old neighbour in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

10-month-old baby raped by minor in Rajasthan

On Saturday, the CBI had also issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country. (Photo: PTI)

CBI sends 'documents' to ADG CID Rajeev Kumar's office

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera. (Photo: ANI)

Better to be alert than complacent: Kerala DGP on ISIS 'threat'

MOST POPULAR

1

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

2

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

3

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

4

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

5

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham