Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:03 AM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka editor booked for article on HDK family row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 2:00 am IST

Nikhil lost to Independent candidate, Sumalatha, widow of Congress minister MH Ambareesh, in Mandya.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy
 Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: In a move that has shocked many and comes amidst reports that the BJP has begun its work to topple the year-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka following the alliance’s dismal performance, an FIR has been registered by the ruling government in the state against the editor-in-chief of a Kannada newspaper for publishing a “defamatory” article about Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of state chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

In Saturday’s edition of Vishwavani, an article appeared with the headline “Nikhil Kumaraswamy Raatri Rampata” (Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s Night Ruckus) which claimed that Nikhil had caused chaos at a leading hotel in Mysuru on Thursday night after losing Lok Sabha election from Mandya.

The article claimed that an angry and drunk Nikhil yelled at his grandfather and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, holding him responsible for the embarrassing loss in Mandya.

“In spite of having eight MLAs, we were not able to win. Didn’t H.D. Revanna gain the support of Congress in Hassan? Why weren’t you able to gain the support of Congress rebels Cheluvarayaswamy and Narendra Swamy?... It is a humiliation that I have lost to a woman. Mandya’s people have not held my hand. My dream of being an MP did not come true,” the article quoted him as saying.

Nikhil lost to Independent candidate, Sumalatha, widow of Congress minister M.H. Ambareesh, in Mandya.

The Srirampura police has booked Vishweshwar Bhat, the editor-in-chief of Vishwavani, under various Sections of IPC after a complaint was lodged against him, accusing him of publishing “derogatory remarks” against Nikhil.

Tags: nikhil kumaraswamy, h.d. kumaraswamy

Latest From India

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Rajasthan textbook calls Savarkar ‘son of Portugal’

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks MCI, Maharashtra reply on 10 per cent PG medical seats quota

Atul Bora

Assam: BJP, AGP to claim 1 RS seat each

Congress topped the list in terms of percentage of MLAs with criminal cases.

67 new Odisha MLAs face criminal charges

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

2

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

3

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

4

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

5

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham