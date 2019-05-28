Jagan Reddy meets bureaucrats, party leaders; transfers expected

News reports suggested that Gautam Sawang will be made the DGP of Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party president and Chief Minister Designate of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy met various bureaucrats and party leaders here on Monday.

Many IAS and IPS officers went to Jaganmohan Reddy's Amaravati residence on Monday. These included senior officers like Krishna Babu, Vara Prasad, Sandhya Rani, Lakshmikantam, Satyanarayana, Pradyumna, K Bhaskar, Kartikeya Mishra, Ravi Prakash, and Mary Prasanti among others.

Hyderabad IG Stephen Raveendra and AP Vigilance DG Gautam Sawang's meeting with Reddy created much curiosity as soon after they met, reports popped up that Stephen Raveendra will be made AP Intelligence Chief.

Further reports suggested that Gautam Sawang will be made the DGP of Andhra Pradesh. He would have held the post last year itself if former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had not opted for R.P Thakur. YSRCP had continuously made allegations against Thakur. Now Sawang replacing Thakur is almost confirmed.

On the other hand, many YSRCP leaders also met with Reddy. The party has reportedly decided to go for legal option on the counting of Guntur and Srikakulam Lok Sabha seats.

Guntur MP candidate M Venugopal Reddy, Srikakulam MP candidate D Srinivas, senior leaders Vijayasai Reddy, S Ramakrishna Reddy held talks with Jaganmohan Reddy. The TDP has won both the seats.

YSRCP candidates, however, are of the opinion that the returning officers (RO) did not consider the postal ballot and service votes. They think that they would have won the election if ROs considered the postal and service votes. According to reports, the party has decided to file a petition in the High court seeking to recount of votes in these two seats.

Jaganmohan Reddy will visit his hometown Pulivendula in Kadapa district today. He will go to Idupulapaya Estate and pay tributes to his father Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Jaganmohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 30. After the swearing-in ceremony, Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will reportedly fly to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.