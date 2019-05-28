Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 AM IST

Imran Khan kept out of guest list for oath event

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : May 28, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 1:50 am IST

An invite to Bimstec nations means that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be an invitee since Pakistan is not a member of the grouping.

New Delhi: Keeping Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan out of the guest list, India on Monday invited leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstech) — that includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand — for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30.

Leaders of Kyrgyzstan — the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation —and Mauritius, whose Prime Minister was the chief guest at this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, have also been invited.

An invite to Bimstec nations means that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be an invitee since Pakistan is not a member of the grouping. In fact, the Indian government has been promoting Bimstec in a big way instead of south Asian grouping South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) ever since relations with Pakistan soured in 2016.

There are indications that the government chose Bimstec since it would have avoided uncomfortable questions on why Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was not invited. This also indicates that the government wants to tread cautiously in the case of Pakistan, given the bitterness in ties in the past few months over the Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrikes.

India became a member of the predominantly central Asian grouping SCO two years ago and has very close ties with Indian ocean nation Mauritius. A majority of the population of Mauritius is of Indian origin. With the exception of south-east Asian countries Myanmar and Thailand, which are members of Asean, the rest of the Bimstec countries are also members of Saarc.

