Cong-JD(S) coalition struggles in K'taka, BJP battles for mid-term polls

BJP had anticipated the collapse of coalition and a surge in its tally in the assembly after the LS election results.

Bengaluru: Political turmoil has taken Karnataka by a storm as fate of the state government hangs in uncertainty. The infighting between Congress and JD(S) members has raised some questions on the sustainability of the coalition.

In the 224-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the single largest party with 105 members. The BJP has been trying to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition ever since the alliance got the required numbers and formed government in May 2018.

A year since, many MLAs, especially in the Congress, are unhappy for being kept out of the Cabinet. Besides, the Congress has 79 MLAs in the Assembly and the JD(S) has 37 MLAs — so when the CM's chair and about ten ministers were given to the JDS, the Congress MLAs have all along felt that the party has ceded too much power to the lesser ally.

News18 has reported the speculation that it would be the JDS ministers who would be asked to step down to allow more Congress ministers in the government. Many in the JDS like D C Thammanna and C S Puttaraju — both ministers from the Mandya region — have already said they would willingly step down if asked to. There is already one vacancy after the death of CS Shivalli about two months back.

Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has said, “We have won 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka (Lok Sabha election). It is a historic win. It is better if the government is dissolved and mid-term polls are held. No BJP MLA is in touch with Congress or JD(S).”

The BJP had anticipated the collapse of the ruling coalition and a surge in its tally in the assembly after the Lok Sabha election results, claiming that 20 odd Congress MLAs were unhappy with the government and may take any decision.

Earlier former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the coalition was ‘strong’ and dismissed Yeddyurappa's claims of rift in the coalition.

Home minister MB Patil, of the Congress, did not comment on imminent resignations and said, "This government will last four (more) years. Nobody can disturb it."

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has asked the media to keep patience.