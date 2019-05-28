Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP men killed in Bengal for their ideology: Modi

PTI
Published : May 28, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 2:04 am IST

Trinamul Congress fumes, calls allegation baseless.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with the party workers in Varanasi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with the party workers in Varanasi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi/Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday alleged that BJP workers in West Bengal were being killed only for their political ideology, a charge dismissed as baseless by the ruling Trinamool Congress(TMC).

The TMC claimed that on the contrary it was their members who were being targeted in political violence in the state.

The fresh war of words between Mr Modi and the TMC came a day after a BJP worker Chandan Shaw was shot dead in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district that has already triggered a blame game. The BJP alleged a TMC hand behind the killing while the ruling party dismissed the allegation as baseless.

A 23-year-old BJP worker was shot dead in Nadia district’s Chakdaha town on Friday night, with the saffron party alleging that TMC men were behind the incident. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeeon Saturday said the killing might have been a result of infighting within the BJP.

Addressing a rally during a thanksgiving visit to Varanasi from where he won the Lok Sabha polls for the second time, Modi spoke about the dangers faced by his party in the form of “political untouchability” and political violence in which party workers were being killed in Bengal for their ideology.

“Take the cases of Kerala or Kashmir, Bengal or Tripura, it will not come in the media. Some people have selective sensitivity. Hundreds of workers have been killed only for political ideology. In Tripura, workers were hanged. In Bengal, murders are still on. In Kerala too... Perhaps, in India only one political party has faced such killings. Violence has been given legitimacy. This is a danger before us,” Mr Modi said.

Tags: narendra modi, trinamool congress

Latest From India

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Rajasthan textbook calls Savarkar ‘son of Portugal’

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks MCI, Maharashtra reply on 10 per cent PG medical seats quota

Atul Bora

Assam: BJP, AGP to claim 1 RS seat each

Congress topped the list in terms of percentage of MLAs with criminal cases.

67 new Odisha MLAs face criminal charges

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

2

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

3

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

4

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

5

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham