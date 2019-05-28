Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:51 PM IST

India, Politics

20 TMC councillors may join BJP

PTI
Published : May 28, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 2:57 pm IST

Bengal witnessed inflicted a massive blow to the TMC by winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary constituencies.

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)
 TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

 New Delhi: In a setback to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, about 20 women councillors of her party arrived here on Tuesday saying they wanted to join BJP as they were influenced by the deep inroads made by the saffron party in West Bengal in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"20 councillors are here in Delhi. We are not upset with Mamata ji (Banerjee) but BJP's massive gains in Bengal has influenced us to join the party. People are liking BJP as they are working for them," Ruby Chatterjee, TMC councilor from Garifa, Ward no 6, told ANI.

If the women councillors do join BJP, it would deal another blow for TMC, which lost much ground in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections.

The state witnessed a saffron surge as BJP inflicted a massive blow to the ruling TMC by winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary constituencies, in contrast with the figure of 2 seats in the 2014 general elections.

The Banerjee-led TMC although retained the state, it won just 22 seats, as against 34 in 2014.

Tags: mamata banerjee, tmc, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In an incident which took place on Monday evening, Tiwary reached after getting information of vandalism at a TMC office in the area. (Photo: ANI)

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwary caught on camera threatening police officers in WB

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said that if the Congress-JD(S) coalition decides to dissolve the state Assembly, he will welcome their decision. (Photo: File)

Will welcome if they dissolve Karnataka Assembly: Yeddyruappa

In the 200-member strong Rajasthan State Assembly, the Congress has 100 MLAs and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one MLA. (Photo: ANI)

BSP and 20-25 Cong' MLAs unhappy with Rajasthan govt: Gyandev Ahuja

Anupam Kher also said, ‘The whole country is in favor of the Modi government. It is not a small majority, it is a huge mandate. The opposition should now quietly let this government work.’ (Photo: ANI)

Removal of Article 370 will solve all issues of Kashmir: Anupam Kher

MOST POPULAR

1

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

2

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

3

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

4

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

5

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham