Monday, Mar 28, 2022 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

  India   Politics  28 Mar 2022  Didi to meet new parties of Darjeeling for Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Panchayat polls
India, Politics

Didi to meet new parties of Darjeeling for Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Panchayat polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 28, 2022, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2022, 1:50 pm IST

Mamata also called for polls to establish a three-tier Panchayat system and a new GTA body in the hills

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
 Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata: After the decimation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in the hills of West Bengal, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has set her eyes on creating a new political equation with two new political outfits, Hamro Party and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha– which have ruled the recent Darjeeling Municipality polls– to corner the BJP in the region.

On Sunday Ms Banerjee informed that she would meet the hill-based parties during her North Bengal tour of five days. She also called for polls to establish a three-tier Panchayat system and a new GTA body in the hills.

 

The chief minister said at an event in Siliguri, "I will spend three days in the hills to discuss the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). We want the GTA polls to be held by May-June. Municipal polls were peaceful in the hills. We also want the Panchayat polls in the hills."

She added, "But there are three tiers on which the Centre has an enactment. We have urged the Centre to implement the law so that we can conduct the polls there. I need to talk to some political parties so that my brothers and sisters of the hills can also elect their representatives for peace in the region including Dooars and Terai."

Earlier this month, Hamro Party, launched by Ajoy Edwards– a former GNLF leader who is also owner of century-old famous Glenary's restaurant at hilltop– won 18 out of 32 wards of Darjeeling Municipality while Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, founded by ex-GJM leader Anit Thapa, bagged nine seats.

 

Tags: mamata banerjee cm, gorkha janmukti morcha (gjm)
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Left Front workers block railway tracks during a nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against Centre's policies, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bharat bandh partially impacts banking services, normal life

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Chief Minister of Goa (ANI)

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for 2nd consecutive term

A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student during a Vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group children at a school in Ahmedabad (AP/Ajit Solanki)

India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities

The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar faces attack, is hit on shoulder; man caught

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham