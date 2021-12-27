Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

UP BJP begins Brahmin outreach ahead of polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 8:43 am IST

BJP held a strategy meeting with its Brahmin leaders from the pollbound state to make sure that its upper caste vote bank stays intact

Union minister Dharmandra Pradhan. (Twitter)
  Union minister Dharmandra Pradhan. (Twitter)

New Delhi: With feedback suggesting that the Akhilesh Yadavled Samajwadi Party’s (SP) attempts to woo the upper caste vote bank, including the Brahmins, in Uttar Pradesh have so far failed to make any impact, the BJP on Sunday held a strategy meeting with its Brahmin leaders from the pollbound state to make sure that its upper caste vote bank remains intact.

The meeting was chaired by Union minister Dharmandra Pradhan, who is the election in-charge of the party in the state. The party has formed a 16- member committee to woo the Brahmin vote bank.

 

The committee also includes Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, who has been facing the Opposition’s and farmers unions’ wrath for his son’s involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where protesting farmers were run over.

Amidst reports that Brahmins were unhappy with the Yogi Adityanath government, the BJP top brass inducted Brahmin faces in both the state government and the council of ministers at the Centre. The SP had been targeting the community through various ‘prabuddha sammelans’ but with Yadav’s ‘Jinnah’ remark and his party’s stand on OBC census and reservation, the upper caste is said to be not in a mood to go along with the SP.

 

Tags: bharatiya janata party ( bjp), brahmin vote bank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

