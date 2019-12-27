Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:50 PM IST

India, Politics

Thane Municipal Corp to shift Axis bank accounts after Sena-Amruta Fadnavis fued

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 11:12 am IST

Responding to the row, Devendra Fadnavis said some political workers stooped very low to troll his wife.

The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. (Photo: File)
 The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. (Photo: File)

Thane: The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. The development follows a war of words on social media between Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta, who holds a senior position at the bank.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting today directed officials to shift accounts.

The development comes amid reports that Axis bank may lose Maharashtra police department's salary accounts, worth Rs 11,000 crore annually, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government considering transferring them to a public sector bank.

The Twitter spat between Amruta Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has become th latest talking point in state political circles.

It all began with Amruta Fadnavis' tweet attacking Uddhav Thackeray while responding to her husband's comment condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "My name is not Rahul Savarkar" remark.

Last week, Amruta Fadnavis taunted the Shiv Sena president, saying one cannot be a ''Thackeray'' just by taking the surname.

Hitting back at her, Priyanka Chaturvedi said Uddhav Thackeray was living up to his name and Amruta Fadnavis was missing the point.

Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole compared Amruta Fadnavis to Anandibai, infamous in Maharashtra''s history for plotting the death of her 17-year-old nephew. Her husband was next in line to the throne.

Responding to the row, Devendra Fadnavis said some political workers stooped very low to troll his wife.

Earlier this month, a war of words erupted between Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis on social media over reports that the government was planning to cut down around 1,000 trees in Aurangabad to build a memorial for Bal Thackeray.

Tags: amruta fadnavis, axis bank, shiv sena, thane municipal corporation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

Latest From India

Protestors raised slogans against the Act and the central government. (Photo: ANI)

Massive protests against citizenship law outside Delhi's Jama Masjid

Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo: File)

Centre approves construction of 6.5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Rahul alleged that the country's time is being wasted and that money is being given to 'the 15 richest people.' (Photo: ANI)

NRC, NPR an attack on poor people of country, says Rahul

The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest. (Photo: File)

Seelampur violence: Court to hear bail plea of two accused on Dec 30

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham