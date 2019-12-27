Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:50 PM IST

Andhra BJP chief holds 1-hour silent protest against three capital proposal

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 11:45 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid foundation for Amaravati capital region at Uddandarayani Palem village.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana on Friday held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI)
 Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana on Friday held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana on Friday held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati.

The BJP is protesting against three capital proposal and is demanding that the capital be continued at Amaravati only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid foundation for Amaravati capital region at Uddandarayani Palem village.

On Friday, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana and BJP leaders held a silent protest at the same place for an hour from 9 am - 10 am.

Villagers in the capital region and BJP cadre took part in the protest.

