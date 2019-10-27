Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM for 2nd term today; Dushyant Chautala named Dy CM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 27, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2019, 9:17 am IST

Manohar Lal Khattar will be the first non-Congress chief minister in 53 years to form his second successive government.

Manohar Lal Khattar would sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second straight term on Sunday afternoon with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)'s Dushyant Chautala set to be his deputy. (Photo: File)
 Manohar Lal Khattar would sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second straight term on Sunday afternoon with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)'s Dushyant Chautala set to be his deputy.

Chandigarh: Manohar Lal Khattar would sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second straight term on Sunday afternoon with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)'s Dushyant Chautala set to be his deputy.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held at the Haryana Raj Bhawan at 2.15 pm on Sunday, the day of Diwali. The event is likely to be attended by senior BJP leaders besides the chief ministers of neighbouring states.

"We will assemble at 1.15 pm and the oath of office will be administered at 2.15 pm. Dushyant Chautala is being inducted besides others," Chief Minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said while refusing to divulge the names of possible Cabinet ministers.

On Saturday, Khattar was elected BJP's legislative party leader in presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Arun Singh.

Manohar Lal Khattar will be the first non-Congress chief minister in 53 years to form his second successive government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked claim to form the government in Haryana after it forged a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) -- an offshoot of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) -- which came into being nearly 11 months back.

After the election results were announced on Thursday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party but fell short of six seats to get majority. Khattar’s effort to rely on non-BJP legislators culminate don Friday night, when the BJP announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 if Haryana’s 90 seats.

