Rahul Gandhi backs Sharad Pawar, hits out at Centre calls 'vindictive govt'

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Modi-led BJP government calling it a vindictive move for targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank just a month before the Maharashtra elections.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism," Gandhi tweeted.

Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism. https://t.co/XCW0GsdXjj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 27, 2019

Pawar would appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday and the Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings near the Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

Though, Pawar has not been summoned by the probe agency in money laundering case in connection with a scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, but senior leader said he would appear before the agency before getting involved with state elections.

A late night communication from the police said that prohibitory orders have also been imposed under the jurisdictions of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Dongri, Azad Maidan, JJ Marg and MRA Marg police stations.

Sharad Pawar has appealed to NCP workers not to gather outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate.