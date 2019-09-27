Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

Need to increase women participation in science field: President Kovind

Published : Sep 27, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 11:26 am IST

Vardhan also presented the President a Fuel Cell Prototype developed by CSIR labs.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the participation of women in the field of science in the country is far from satisfactory and steps need to be taken to ensure greater involvement of girl students in the area.

In his address on the 78th foundation day celebrations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), he said achievements in the field of science and technology will become more wholesome and desirable if there is a greater participation of girl students and of women in this area.

In this context, he said Project Director of Chandrayaan-2 mission M Vanitha and Mission Director Ritu Karidhal have become household names.

"The participation of women in science in our country is far from satisfactory. We have to take the necessary steps to ensure greater participation of girl students and of women in science and technology. When this happens, our scientific achievements will become even more wholesome and more desirable," the President said.

"None of our successes will have any meaning without equal opportunities for our girl-children," he added.

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan and CSIR Director General Shekhar Mande were also present at the event.

Kovind called upon the scientific community to take calculated risk. There, he said, lies the possibility of developing truly transformative technologies and innovations. He said the academic, scientific institutions, industry and entrepreneurs must collaborate to ensure that scientific research can move from labs to industry, agricultural fields, incubation centres and start-ups.

Vardhan also presented the President a Fuel Cell Prototype developed by CSIR labs. This is the first indigenous prototype and the fuel cells use hydrogen to produce electricity.

