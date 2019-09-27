Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

India, Politics

Left wins Kerala’s Pala constituency after 54 years of Congress-led UDF govt

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 2:51 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 2:51 pm IST

LDF’s Kappan is from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is an ally of the LDF in Kerala.

This bypoll victory comes as a confidence booster for the LDF after its poor show in the national election held in April and May, when it won only one of the 20 parliamentary seats in the southern state, where the Left has been traditionally strong. (Photo: File)
 This bypoll victory comes as a confidence booster for the LDF after its poor show in the national election held in April and May, when it won only one of the 20 parliamentary seats in the southern state, where the Left has been traditionally strong. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left in Kerala on Friday won big in an assembly constituency when the Kerala Congress (M) founded by K M Mani has been in power for a record duration of 54 years.

The Left Democratic Front's (LDF) Mani C Kappen, after losing thrice in the past to  Mani, returned this time and won back the Pala constituency by over 2,000 votes from his rival of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the assembly by-election held on Monday, reported NDTV.

 Kappan is from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is an ally of the LDF in Kerala.

Kerla Congress (M)’s K M Mani retained power in Pala 13 times since 1965, which made him the longest serving legislator in Kerala. He died in April this year at 86, which necessitated the Pala assembly bypoll.

This bypoll victory comes as a confidence booster for the LDF after its poor show in the national election held in April and May, when it won only one of the 20 parliamentary seats in the southern state, where the Left has been traditionally strong.

In the national election this year, the Left alliance won only from Alapuzha by some 10,000 votes. It faced embarrassment as its traditional bastions - Alathur, Palakkad, Attingal and Kasaragod - were wrested by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The embarrassment this time is strong, however, for the UDF, which had to deal with open infighting between factions of the Kerala Congress (M), leading to their Pala candidate Jose Tom Pullikunel contesting as an independent - without the party's symbol. The BJP fielded its Kottayam president, N Hari.

K M Mani had also served as Kerala finance minister in the UDF government. He holds the record of presenting the maximum number of budgets in Kerala assembly at 13.

He was forced to quit as finance minister from the Oommen Chandy-led government in November 2015 after the Kerala High Court's observations against him in a bribery case, casting a shadow over his career.

Tags: thiruvananthapuram, left democratic front, mani c kappen, k m mani, kerala congress (m)
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

Last week, the Punjab Police announced intrusion by heavy-lifting Pakistani drones to drop AK-47 assault rifles and grenades in Amritsar. (Representational Image)

Pak drone used to drop weapons for terrorists found in Punjab: report

Naphade said that in 1885, one Mahant Raghuvar Das had filed a law suit seeking permission to construct a Ram temple within the disputed premises. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: 'ASI report not an ordinary opinion; drawn by cultivated minds,' says SC

While Kamal Haasan has launched his political party and contested Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth is yet to take the step and launch his party. In December 2017, Rajinikanth said he will make his debut in the State Assembly elections scheduled for 2021 and contest in all the 234 constituencies. (Photo: PTI)

After Chiranjeevi's advice, ex-Cong leader announces Rajinikanth's party launch date

Irani, who is now famous for her wry humour, shared a picture of her husband, Zubin Irani, through the Instagram 'stories' feature. (Photo: Instagram/ Smriti Irani)

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

MOST POPULAR

1

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

2

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

3

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

4

Here's why Sri Lanka's tallest celebrity elephant has his own armed guards

5

Kerala woman refuses to make way for bus violating traffic rules, here are netizens reaction

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham