Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi meets Jaitley’s family to offer condolence after returning to India

ANI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 12:22 pm IST

Here, the Prime Minister met Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley and their children along with Union Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley to pay tribute to the former Finance Minister and meet his family. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley to pay tribute to the former Finance Minister and meet his family. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley to pay tribute to the former Finance Minister and meet his family.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present.

Here, the Prime Minister met Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley and their children.

The Prime Minister could not attend the funeral of the former finance minister as he was away from the country on a three-nation visit to France-UAE-Bahrain. He had, however, spoken to Jaitley's family following the news of his demise and expressed his condolences.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi at the AIIMS hospital on August 24. He was 66.

A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, arun jaitley, family
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'We must gradually allow the people to appreciate the benefits that will accrue to them with the actions were taken by the government,' General Rawat said. (Photo: File)

Pakistan may instigate violence in Kashmir: Army chief

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the registrar will look into the urgent listing of the petition filed by 15 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs against their ouster under the anti-defection law from the Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)

SC to look into urgent listing plea filed by rebel K'taka MLAs against their ouster

During his meeting with Amit Shah, Reddy highlighted his proposal to make Amaravati only the administrative capital while pushing for development in the other four cities as well. (Photo: File)

Andhra to have 4 capitals? Jagan Reddy explains plans to Amit Shah

A Cobra snake that was found inside a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI videoscreengrab)

5.5-feet Cobra found inside box of grocery items ordered by Odisha man; see video

MOST POPULAR

1

5.5-feet Cobra found inside box of grocery items ordered by Odisha man; see video

2

Infinix S4 2.0: The upgrade you need

3

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

4

Why the CIA doesn't spy on the UAE

5

White House counts ‘helping reduce India-Pak tension’ among 5 takeaways from G7

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham