Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:57 AM IST

India, Politics

After portfolio allocation, K'taka leaders dissatisfied, signs of rebellion within BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 10:05 am IST

Leaders like KS Eshwarappa and R Ashok, who served as deputy CM in earlier BJP-led govts, were not accommodated this time.

The B S Yediyurappa-led government has appointed three deputy chief ministers among the 17 ministers inducted. (Photo: PTI)
 The B S Yediyurappa-led government has appointed three deputy chief ministers among the 17 ministers inducted. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Hours after the portfolio allocation of Cabinet ministers in Karnataka, signs of rebellion within the BJP emerged, with Vokkaliga leader and Chikmagalur MLA CT Ravi posting a series of tweets late on Monday.

The B S Yediyurappa-led government has appointed three deputy chief ministers among the 17 ministers inducted.

Leaders like KS Eshwarappa and R Ashok, who served as deputy chief ministers in earlier BJP-led governments, were not accommodated this time.

Eshwarappa has been given Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolio, whereas R Ashok would serve as Revenue minister.

Supporters and followers of Eshwarappa issued a warning and said side-lining the minister was an “insult”. They threatened to “hit back” at the party if Eshwarappa isn't given the deputy chief minister's post in the coming days.

The appointment of Ashwath Narayan as deputy CM over CT Ravi might not go down well with some sections of the party either.

However, in late-night tweets, Ravi said he was as much loyal to his “principle” as to the BJP.

Meanwhile, a social media campaign has been launched demanding that Molkalmuru MLA B Sriramalu, a prominent Dalit face in the party, be made deputy chief minister. Sriramalu has been given the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

Govind Karjole, one of the three deputy CMs, also hold charge of the coveted PWD ministry along with the Social Welfare Department.

Tags: karnataka, karnataka cabinet, b s yediyurappa, ct ravi

Latest From India

Rahul went on to share that during his recent visit to Wayanad, he 'received representations regarding setting up medical relief camps staffed by health specialists in Nilambur.' (photo: File)

Seeking help for flood-hit Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi pens letter to Union ministers

In a plea, Mehul Choksi had challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a lower court to declare him a fugitive economic offender in the scam. (photo: File)

Can't file medical reports as Antigua doctor refused to treat me: Mehul Choksi to HC

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday. (Representational Image)

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 2 days in Telangana

Yadav was protesting over the issue of bad crops. (Photo: ANI)

'She used to kiss previous MPs' feet': BJP MP from Guna on woman collector

MOST POPULAR

1

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

2

Why the CIA doesn't spy on the UAE

3

White House counts ‘helping reduce India-Pak tension’ among 5 takeaways from G7

4

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

5

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham