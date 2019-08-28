Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:34 PM IST

India, Politics

It's wrong on part of RBI to transfer surplus funds to Centre: Asasuddin Owaisi

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 8:47 pm IST

'This is a new method by the Narendra Modi government to finance the fiscal deficit which is ingenious and wrong,' he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)
 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Criticising the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the Centre to generate employment in the country.

"This is a new method by the Narendra Modi government to finance the fiscal deficit. This is ingenious and wrong. While doing so, they devalue rupee and boost the value of the dollar. The country needs jobs, especially in the unorganised sector. Thousands are losing their employment. The country needs jobs," he told reporters here.

"If you really want to do something, why don't you create a Rs 4 lakh crore infrastructure fund? There are many problems facing the unorganised sector. Around 400 million people work in this sector. They can't even afford biscuits," said Owaisi.

"Giving jobs is the responsibility of the Modi government and it is my job to question them," said the Hyderabad MP.

On Monday, a press note from the RBI said it has decided "to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government of India comprising Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting of the Central Board today."

Tags: rbi, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

SC to hear batch of pleas on scrapping of Article 370, related issues on Wednesday

‘The Government is in a position to intimidate any authority, any institution and here there is obliging, pliant RBI Governor who has done what none of his predecessors was willing to do,’ said Sharma but without naming Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: ANI)

Congress slams RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, terms him as pliant

‘After landing, inspection was carried out by engineering team who confirmed that engine functionalities and parameters were fine,’ the statement read. (Photo: Representational)

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing because of signs of smoke in cockpit

Earlier today, the lawmaker wrote letters to Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari seeking help to rehabilitate flood-hit Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)

Extend compensation to flood victims in Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi to Centre, Kerala govt

MOST POPULAR

1

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

2

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

3

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

4

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here's what netizens have to say

5

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham