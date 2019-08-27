Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

India, Politics

INX Media case: Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcript of ED interrogation

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 12:43 pm IST

The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram's counsel on Tuesday sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case.

The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused.

On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Tags: p chidambaram, inx media money laundering case, enforcaement directorate, kapil sibal
Location: India, Delhi

