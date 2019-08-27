Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

India, Politics

Assam: Status of 3.87 lakh left out in NRC unclear

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 3:24 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 3:24 am IST

It is significant that on completion of verification of all the applicants, the complete draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018.

Asserting that entire process was on schedule, sources said that there would be no problem in publishing the final NRC on August 31 as fixed by the Supreme Court.
 Asserting that entire process was on schedule, sources said that there would be no problem in publishing the final NRC on August 31 as fixed by the Supreme Court.

Guwahati: In what has raised serious question over the credibility of the authorities engaged in updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the status of nearly 3.87 lakh applicants, who failed to file claim after their names were not included in the final draft, was not known.

Though the state government had decided to conduct an inquiry to find out background and whereabouts of such individuals, security sources said that the inquiry to find the socio-political status of such individuals remained in paper.

The state home department had directed to all the superintendents of police of districts to trace the whereabouts and background of 3.87 applicants who failed to submit claims.

It is significant that on completion of verification of all the applicants, the complete draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018. The draft list included the names of 2,89,83,677 eligible applicants.  The names of 40,07, 707 applicants were left out of the draft NRC. While 36.2 lakh applicants filed their claims to include their names in the final NRC, 3.87 lakh failed to submit claims for inclusion of names.

Meanwhile, sources in the NRC secretariat said that quality control checks are still on and there is possibility of a few hearings in some parts of the state. There is still possibility of exclusion of names from the NRC if any person is found ineligible for getting his or her name included in the citizenship document.

Asserting that entire process was on schedule, sources said that there would be no problem in publishing the final NRC on August 31 as fixed by the Supreme Court.

The officers engaged with the process of updating the NRC are also in constant touch with the government departments including Border Police wing and the Foreigners’ Tribunals so that name of any person, against whom cases are going on in any Tribunal, is not included in the NRC. According to law, name of any person, against whom a case is pending before the Foreigners Tribunals, cannot be included in the NRC.

However, in this regard, the officers are facing a problem because of lack of a proper database of such individuals against whom cases are pending before the Tribunals. The whereabouts of all the individuals against whom cases are pending in the Tribunals are not known and there is every possibility that a section of such people shifting to a different district of the state and submitting application for inclusion of their names in the NRC with forged identity and documents, sources said.

The present process of updating the NRC had started with the setting up of the NRC Coordinator’s Office in 2013 and the actual work in the field started in February, 2015. The more than four year long process under the monitoring of the Supreme Court, will come to an end with the publication of the final NRC on August 31.

Tags: national register of citizens, assam govt
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

On the morning of November 4, 2018, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat was shattered when he walked across his apple orchards to find that heavy snowfall had damaged the crop completely. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Lockdown puts Kashmir apple growers on tenterhooks

Home minister Amit Shah and Union minister for road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari during a meeting on development issues with CMs of Left-Wing extremism-affected states in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah vows to uproot Naxalism

Children walk past concertina wire during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K pushes traders to reopen markets

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram after being produced at a court in the INX Media case in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

CBI custody of Chidambaram extended till Friday

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham