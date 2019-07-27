Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

India, Politics

CBI summons Derek O’Brien in relation to TMC mouthpiece funding

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 11:41 am IST

In the previous Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sudip Banerjee was arrested in January 2017 in connection with the Rose Valley scam.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the agency’s probe on the funding of party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla, the MP revealed in a tweet on Friday. (Photo: File)
 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the agency’s probe on the funding of party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla, the MP revealed in a tweet on Friday. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the agency’s probe on the funding of party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla, the MP revealed in a tweet on Friday.

“JagoBangla is Trinamool’s official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O’Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a (few) months ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served notice at 2 pm July 25. Trinamool Motion in RS to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2 pm July 25,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter at 8.55 pm on Friday.

The inquiry about Jago Bangla’s funding is being conducted as part of the CBI’s investigation into the Rose Valley ponzi scam.

In January, CBI officers visited the resident of septuagenarian Manik Majumdar, who takes care of the TMC office at Mamata Banerjee’s residence and is one of the signatories of Jago Bangla’s bank account to inquire from him about the source of funds of Jago Bangla.

“There are reasons to suspect that the proceeds from the sales of Mamata Banerjee’s paintings went to Jago Bangla’s fund,” said a CBI inspector who is aware of the development of the Rose Valley investigation.

He requested anonymity for not being authorised to speak to the media.

The Rose Valley scam estimated at Rs 17,000 core is the biggest gonzo scam in Bengal in terms of the money involved, during the high profile Saradha scam that is estimated to involve about Rs 2,400 core.

In the previous Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sudip Banerjee was arrested in January 2017 in connection with the Rose Valley scam.

Tags: tmc, cbi, derek o’brien, mouthpiece, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

'No option left but to commit suicide': Priyanka slams UP govt over farmer deaths

Two terrorist were killed in an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on early hours of Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

JeM terrorist along with local associate shot dead in encounter: Police

A section of Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs have suggested former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to give 'outer support' to the new BJP government in Karnataka, JD(S) leader GT Devegowda said. (Photo: File)

Give 'outer support' to BJP to strengthen party: JD(S) MLAs suggest Kumaraswamy

Madras High Court on Friday ordered Tamil Nadu government to give Rs 25 lakhs as compensation to a woman who was transfused with HIV positive blood. (Photo: File)

Madras HC orders TN govt to pay Rs 25L to woman transfused with HIV positive blood

MOST POPULAR

1

Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player; Voda Idea user base dips to 320 mn

2

Apple unexpectedly confirms futuristic iPhone plan

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 looks absolutely breathtaking in latest video

4

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wishes

5

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham