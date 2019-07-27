Anandiben Patel to take oath as UP Governor on July 29

Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was transferred to Madhya Pradesh in place of Patel.

Lucknow: Anandiben Patel will take oath as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh here on July 29, officials said on Saturday.

As per an official statement, Patel will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow on July 29 at 9:30 am. She will take oath as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh at 12:30 pm in Raj Bhawan.

On July 20, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Patel, who was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, as the replacement for outgoing Governor Ram Naik.

Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was transferred to Madhya Pradesh in place of Patel.

The President had also approved the appointments of former Union Ministers Jagdeep Dhankhar and Ramesh Bais as Governors of West Bengal and Tripura, respectively.

Dhankhar was appointed in place of Kesari Nath Tripathi as Governor of West Bengal.

Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Fagu Chauhan was appointed Governor of Bihar while former Intelligence Bureau officer and interlocutor for the Naga peace talks RN Ravi was named Governor of Nagaland.

