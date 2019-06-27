Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

PM Modi holds talks with Shinzo Abe on sidelines of G-20 summit

The Prime Minister congratulated Abe and Japan's citizens for the start of the Reiwa era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held talks on Thursday during which they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held talks on Thursday during which they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era.

The Prime Minster said that President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October.

PM Modi in Japan for G-20 Summit, will meet Donald Trump among other leaders

Modi thanked Abe for his warm welcome to him and the Indian delegation visiting Japan for the G20 Summit. He also appreciated Japan's leadership as the G20 chairman.

"PM @narendramodi met Japanese PM @AbeShinzo ahead of the #G20Summit. Discussed broad range of topics of mutual interest. PM said that he was looking forward to visit of PM Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Prime Minister congratulated Abe and Japan's citizens for the start of the Reiwa era.

The term for the new era is made up of the two characters Rei and Wa. Rei means "commands" or "order", as well as "auspicious" or "good". Wa often means "harmony", and is also used in the Japanese word for "peace" - "hei-wa".

