Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 AM IST

India, Politics

No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: G Krishna Reddy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 3:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 3:47 am IST

Security forces too had launched an operation all out to eliminate top militants operating in the region.

Minister of state for home, G Krishna Reddy.
 Minister of state for home, G Krishna Reddy.

New Delhi: Government on Wednesday ruled out intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant rammed his vehicle loaded with high intensity explosives  into a CRPF convoy.

In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, minister of state for home G. Krishna Reddy while ruling out intelligence failure in Pulwama attack said,  “Jammu and Kashmir is affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action against the terrorists by the security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralised during the past few years.’’

The Minister further added, “All agencies are working in a co-ordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on a real-time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the  conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider.” The Pulwama incident is described as one of the worst terror attacks in the militancy infested Kashmir Valley.

Following the incident India had carried out aerial strikes at the Jaish terror camps in Balakot.

In wake of the incident, a number of changes were introduced in movement of convoys of security forces in the Valley including stopping vehicular movement for some time.

Security forces too had launched an operation all out to eliminate top militants operating in the region.

Tags: crpf, g krishna reddy

Latest From India

Former Congress leader A.P. Abdullakutty

Sacked for praising Modi, ex-Congress leader joins BJP

Popular video sharing app TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be more careful and responsible.

Nurses face heat over hospital TikTok video

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure extended by 2 more years

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

MPs makes last-ditch bid to convince Rahul Gandhi to stay

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslim women defy burkini ban at swimming pool in France

2

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

3

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

4

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

5

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham