Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 AM IST

India, Politics

MPs makes last-ditch bid to convince Rahul Gandhi to stay

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 3:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 3:51 am IST

The issue was first raised by Congress MP from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu S Thirunavukkarasar who requested Mr Gandhi to reconsider his decision.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told his party MPs from the Lok Sabha that he was firm in his decision to quit and the party should call a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to select a new chief.

In the first meeting of the Congress members of the Lower House after the general elections, which was called to discuss floor co-ordination in the Lok Sabha, all 52 Congress MPs urged Mr Gandhi to reconsider his decision of quitting which he had announced at the last CWC meeting on May 25.

The issue was first raised by Congress MP from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu S Thirunavukkarasar who requested Mr Gandhi to reconsider his decision.

Following this, senior Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor said that the party was ready to take joint responsibility for the disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that almost all party MPs present urged him to continue and even offered to submit a resolution signed by all of them to this effect.

However, the Wayanad MP remained adamant. He is understood to have told the party MPs that there has to be some accountablity and he was ready to take responsbility for the party’s defeat. Mr Gandhi told the MPs that he had decided to quit if the results were not satisfcatory even before the polls.

He is also understood to have told the MPs that he did not believe that reports on what went wrong for the party could help and asked them to begin the process of selecting a new leader by calling a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress working committee

Latest From India

Former Congress leader A.P. Abdullakutty

Sacked for praising Modi, ex-Congress leader joins BJP

Popular video sharing app TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be more careful and responsible.

Nurses face heat over hospital TikTok video

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure extended by 2 more years

In this video grab, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is seen assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Akash Vijayvargiya son held for assaulting officer

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslim women defy burkini ban at swimming pool in France

2

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

3

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

4

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

5

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham