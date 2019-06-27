Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 AM IST

India, Politics

Government appoints new RAW, IB chiefs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 3:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 3:24 am IST

On the other hand Mr Goel is an IPS officer of the 1984 batch from the Punjab cadre and is presently posted as Special Secretary in the RAW.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday cleared the names of two senior IPS officers as chief of country’s two premiere intelligence agencies.

While Samant Kumar Goel will be new Secretary of external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Arvind Jain has been appointed as next Director of the Intelligence Bureau. Both officers are expected to take charge on July 1 with a fixed two-year tenure.

While Mr Kumar will replace Rajiv Jain in the IB, Mr Goel will take charge from the outgoing RAW chief Anil K. Dasmana. Earlier both Mr Jain and Mr Dasmana were given a six-month extension in December last year largely on account of the Lok Sabha elections. They both were appointed in 2016.

Mr Kumar, 59, is a 1984 batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and is presently posted as the Special Director in the IB, virtually being the number two officer in the agency. He has been with the IB since August 1991 and has also been posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.

He is considered to be an expert on issues of internal security, particularly the situation in Kashmir and Naxal violence. The new IB chief is also a recipient of the President Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

On the other hand Mr Goel is an IPS officer of the 1984 batch from the Punjab cadre and is presently posted as Special Secretary in the RAW.

Sources said the officer played a crucial role to plan the aerial strike in Balakot following the Pulwama terror attack and the surgical strikes in wake of the Uri terror incident. The new RAW chief is said to be very experienced in planning operations and intelligence gathering. Mr Goel was also responsible for the Punjab chief minister’s security.

Tags: narendra modi, research and analysis wing

Latest From India

Former Congress leader A.P. Abdullakutty

Sacked for praising Modi, ex-Congress leader joins BJP

Popular video sharing app TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be more careful and responsible.

Nurses face heat over hospital TikTok video

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure extended by 2 more years

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

MPs makes last-ditch bid to convince Rahul Gandhi to stay

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslim women defy burkini ban at swimming pool in France

2

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

3

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

4

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

5

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham