Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for 'thanksgiving' visit after landslide victory

ANI
Published : May 27, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 10:11 am IST

Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometer-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations made ahead of Modi's visit here. (Photo: ANI)
 On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations made ahead of Modi's visit here. (Photo: ANI)

Varanasi: The city of Varanasi is all decked up, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his constituency on Monday.

The preparations for his welcome have been completed and the area has been decked up with BJP flags, ribbons and wall paintings of Buddha and other spiritual idols. Cleaning and maintenance work has been completed.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations made ahead of Modi's visit here.

Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometer-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

All the roads along the route which Modi's convoy is scheduled to take have been barricaded.

After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Modi had defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

Tags: varanasi, 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Latest From India

The victim was identified as Mohamad Barker Alam, a native of Bihar, living here in Jakob Pura area of Gurgaon. (Photo: Representional)

Man beaten up in Gurgaon for wearing skull cap

Motivating disheartened AAP workers after the party's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday asked them to humbly accept people's verdict and concentrate on the assembly elections slated for next year. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal prepares AAP workers for 2020 polls; says don’t get disheartened

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, will take oath as the new chief minister of Sikkim on Monday, a Raj Bhavan source said on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook/ @ps.golay)

Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as new Sikkim Chief Minister today

The flight I5 588 took off from Bagdogra with 179 passengers on board. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru airport receives threat call, AirAsia plane cordoned off

MOST POPULAR

1

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

2

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

3

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

4

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

5

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham