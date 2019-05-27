PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for 'thanksgiving' visit after landslide victory

Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometer-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations made ahead of Modi's visit here. (Photo: ANI)

Varanasi: The city of Varanasi is all decked up, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his constituency on Monday.

The preparations for his welcome have been completed and the area has been decked up with BJP flags, ribbons and wall paintings of Buddha and other spiritual idols. Cleaning and maintenance work has been completed.

All the roads along the route which Modi's convoy is scheduled to take have been barricaded.

After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Modi had defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.