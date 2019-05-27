Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:29 PM IST

India, Politics

RJD MLA asks Tejashwi Yadav to quit as Bihar opposition leader

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : May 27, 2019, 7:57 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 7:57 pm IST

The NDA comprising of BJP, JD(U) and LJP won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar.

The dissident in the RJD has been brewing since Lalu Yadav handed over reins of the party to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav after he was convicted and jailed in the fodder scam. (Photo: ANI/twitter)
 The dissident in the RJD has been brewing since Lalu Yadav handed over reins of the party to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav after he was convicted and jailed in the fodder scam. (Photo: ANI/twitter)

Patna: In the first sign of discontent brewing within the RJD following its defeat, a senior party leader and five-time MLA from Gaighat constituency Maheshwar Yadav has come out in the open to protest against the party leadership.

He said,” Tejashwi Yadav should resign as the leader of the opposition on moral grounds after the party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election”.

Maheshwar Yadav’s hard-hitting statement is likely to create flutter not only in the RJD but also in the grand alliance which was reduced to just one seat in the recently concluded general election.

The NDA comprising of BJP, JD(U) and LJP won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar. Congress managed to win only Kishanganj seat while RJD, HAM, RLSP, and VIP couldn’t win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha election.

RJD leader Maheshwar Yadav has raised the banner of revolt a day ahead of proposed meeting to assess the party’s humiliating defeat in the election. In 2014, the RJD had won 4 seats despite massive Modi wave in the country.

According to sources, besides Mr. Yadav, there are many others in the party who have been raising their voices against Tejashwi Yadav after the poll results. Party insiders claim that “few leaders may intensify their demand for Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation during the party’s meeting on Tuesday".

The dissident in the RJD has been brewing since Lalu Yadav handed over reins of the party to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav after he was convicted and jailed in the fodder scam. Senior party leaders are miffed at having been “overlooked” and a rank newcomer with little political experience being given control of the party.

“I fail to understand why he (Tejashwi Yadav) was made the leader of opposition in the state assembly when we have several mature and experienced leaders in our party. The party could even split if he doesn’t resign from the post”, RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav said.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, tejashwi yadav, congress, bjp
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal made Sanjay Singh AAP's state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions due to the heat wave. (Representational Image)

Telangana sizzles, Ramagundam hottest at 47.2 degrees Celsius

(Photo: File)

BIMSTEC leaders to attend PM Modi’s swearing in ceremony: Sources

Many party leaders have asked for 'change in leadership' and 'resignation' of those responsible for the party's worst ever electoral show in the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

Post-LS poll debacle, internal bickering haunts Rajasthan Congress

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

2

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

3

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

4

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

5

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham