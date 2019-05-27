Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

Ram's work has to be done and will be done, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat alerted the people to stay 'conscious, peaceful, active, and strong.'

 RSS, which advocates for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has also been pressurising the BJP government at the Centre so the temple is constructed at the earliest. (Photo: File)

Udaipur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that 'Ram's work has to be done and will be done,' and alerted the people to stay 'conscious, peaceful, active, and strong.'

In one of his first meetings after the BJP's resounding victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections - 303 seats out of 542 - Bhagwat said: "If we have to do Ram's work, then we have to do it on our own."

"If we surrender it to someone else, then there will be a need to monitor that person. Ram's work has to be done and it will be done," he said.

"We should work towards the things we always wait for. We need to work for the betterment of the institutions which work towards achieving that goal," he said.

The RSS chief also said: "History tells that the fate of the country is continuous and steady if the people are conscious, peaceful, active and strong."

RSS, which advocates for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has also been pressurising the BJP government at the Centre so the temple is constructed at the earliest.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a long-standing promise of the BJP. It was also the party's manifesto in 2014 and 2019.

The NDA government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to resolve the issue through the court verdict. It is worth mentioning that the case is pending in the Supreme Court.

