Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:14 PM IST

India, Politics

Rahul still adamant to resign? Party rejects it as gossip

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2019, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 4:38 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi's resignation proposal was unanimously rejected by the party in the CWC meet.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi was reported to be adamant on his stand of stepping down from his post after the dismal performance of the party in the recently concluded general election.

Earlier, Gandhi had offered to resign in the Congress Working Committee, which met on Saturday to deliberate on the party’s loss, but his resignation proposal was unanimously rejected.

NDTV has reported that the Congress chief has refused to meet the newly elected lawmakers and has taken the final call of quitting from the party post. Reports said that the Gandhi scion met senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and K C Venugopal and communicated his stand to them.

Gandhi, however, would give the party some time to choose a new leader and would continue to chair the party for the time being.

Gandhi reportedly made it clear that he would not "vanish" and would continue to work for the party.

"It is not necessary that the president should be from Gandhi family," the news reported quoted him. When Priyanka Gandhi's name came up as an alternative, Gandhi reportedly said: "Don't drag my sister into it."

Sources have confirmed that despite various party leaders have asked him to stay, Gandhi was unmoved. Officially, the Congress tried to underplay this news by calling the news reports as speculation.

The party’s statement came after media reports quoted sources to suggest that Gandhi continued to insist on his resignation as party president despite the CWC rejecting it.

Congress spokesperson has tweeted the party's official press statement in this regard.

"The Congress party expects everyone including the media to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC. Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted," the press statement read.

Through the letter, the party requested the media to avoid engaging in speculation regarding the decisions to be taken by Congress.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: rahul gandhi, cwc, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Two went to its ally Apna Dal while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party could garner 15 seats. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Development only way to win elections not caste-based politics: Amit Shah in UP

Congress leader KN Rajanna. (Photo: ANI)

K’taka govt will collapse after June 10: Cong leader KN Rajanna

Patel threatened to sit on a hunger strike, if action was not taken against the city mayor as well as fire department and municipal corporation officials within 12 hours. (Photo: ANI)

Surat fire tragedy: Hardik detained after hunger strike threat

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

2

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

3

Sachin passes his dad's advice to his son

4

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

5

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham