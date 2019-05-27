Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people: Shiv Sena

 'Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people and his speeches are not impressive,' Shiv Sena said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Taking a potshot at the "shameful defeat" of the Congress in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena on Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's personality "does not attract people."

"The Congress party faced a more shameful defeat than 2014 this time," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people and his speeches are not impressive. Is there anything that can inspire a person or the country from whatever Rahul Gandhi says?" it asked.

After analyzing Congress post the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena said the grand old party is visionless right now. It also stated, "Congress party has leaders, but lacks party workers."

Shiv Sena took a jibe at the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. "Congress won two seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, but only managed one in 2019," Shiv Sena stated.

